Pepijn Lijnders has called for a “solution” to Fabio Carvalho’s immediate future, with the youngster still struggling for regular game time at RB Leipzig.

Carvalho has made just one Bundesliga start during his stint in Germany, prompting reports to surface last week that Liverpool are in talks to end the loan spell prematurely.

RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder later dismissed those claims as “power games” and insisted that the club remain “absolutely happy with him.”

But Jurgen Klopp’s No. 2 had admitted that a “solution” needs to be found in order to allow the 21-year-old to maintain “momentum.”

“It’s most important he finds rhythm. We all know a player with rhythm is a different player than a player without,” said Lijnders as he previewed the Reds’ League Cup quarter-final with West Ham.

“A player with confidence or without confidence, and a player who trains in a certain way, is a different player.

“He needs to find minutes, but it’s not up to me, it’s up to our directors to speak with the club and find the best solution for him.

“We all want the best for him because he is our player, so wait and see but no decision [has been] made about that.”

Carvalho made 21 appearances during his debut season at Anfield, having joined from Fulham in the summer of 2022 after Liverpool’s failed attempts to land the player in the previous January transfer window.

He began that campaign as a regular in Klopp’s side throughout the opening couple of months, but went on to register just 11 minutes of Premier League football from November onwards.

Liverpool’s No. 28 then agreed a year-long loan switch to the Bundesliga side, but hopes of him gaining valuable experience in the German top flight are yet to be fully realised.

This Is Anfield understands that the Reds are exploring the possibility of recalling Carvalho from that stint, but it remains unclear at this stage whether that would simply lead to another temporary move elsewhere.