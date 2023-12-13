Liverpool in talks to recall Fabio Carvalho from Leipzig loan

Liverpool have entered talks with RB Leipzig over recalling Fabio Carvalho from his season-long loan stay.

The 21-year-old has clocked up just over 250 minutes of action since joining the German club on a temporary deal in June.

And This Is Anfield understands that the Reds are now hoping bring an early end to a loan that is serving little purpose in terms of Carvalho’s development.

Just two of his 11 appearances have been starts, with both of those coming in quick succession in late September.

It is not what Carvalho had hoped for after pushing for a move to the Bundesliga over the summer.

The former Fulham starlet was informed early on that he would not be part of Jurgen Klopp‘s plans for this season, opening the door for a loan move.

However, Carvalho preferred not to remain in the Premier League despite a host of options, while RB Leipzig were initially pushing to strike a permanent deal.

Ultimately a compromise was reached with the forward joining on a season-long deal, but that has not worked out for either club or player in the ensuing months.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham in summer 2022, but his maiden campaign at Anfield saw just eight starts and 13 appearances overall, despite Klopp insisting the youngster was training impressively.

The player himself admitted that he had requested a move away in the summer.