Liverpool are in talks with Preston North End over prematurely ending Calvin Ramsay‘s loan stint at the club.

The Scot moved to Deepdale on a season-long deal in August in a bid for regular minutes after enduring an injury-hit debut campaign at Anfield.

However, he has managed just two appearances as a result of further fitness problems.

And This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool are now ready to recall Ramsay as a result.

The Reds have made a habit of cancelling loans early when their young stars are struggling for game time.

Rhys Williams and Fabio Carvalho returned from planned season-long stays at Aberdeen and RB Leipzig this month after being underused.

Carvalho has already secured another move, joining Hull City until the end of the campaign, and it is hoped a similar deal can be struck for Williams.

Ramsay’s return has been linked to the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined by a knee injury sustained at Arsenal.

However, that blow is only expected to keep the club vice-captain out for around three weeks, while Conor Bradley is considered most likely to benefit from his absence.

As such, it remains possible that Ramsay heads out on a second loan should the right opportunity present itself.

It has been a busy start to the window for Liverpool’s loan pathways team, with Owen Beck and James Balagizi also recalled from Dundee and Wigan respectively.

Nat Phillips has also returned to Merseyside following the conclusion of a short-term loan at Celtic.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Pitaluga has joined Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic and Vitezslav Jaros will spend the remainder of the season with Sturm Graz in Austria.