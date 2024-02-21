Jurgen Klopp has been forced to name a largely second-string side for Liverpool’s clash with Luton tonight, with seven regular starters missing out.

The Reds find themselves in a pivotal week for their campaign, as injuries throughout the squad come at a frustrating stage.

Luton are visitors to Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night, four days before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

With Alisson one of those ruled out of both, Caoimhin Kelleher makes a third consecutive start and his 15th of the season.

Conor Bradley is retained at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, joining Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in defence.

There is a change in midfield, too, with Ryan Gravenberch replacing the injured Curtis Jones alongside Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister.

And with neither Darwin Nunez or Mohamed Salah risked ahead of the final, and Diogo Jota facing months out, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo accompany Luis Diaz in attack.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are also unavailable, meaning there is a lack of experience on the bench.

Luton, meanwhile, are unchanged from their hard-fought 2-1 loss to Man United on Sunday.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni, Gordon, Danns

Luton: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Morris, Chong; Woodrow

Substitutes: Krul, Potts, Berry, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson