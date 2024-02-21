★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

SOUVENIR PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Liverpool 4-1 Luton – As it happened

With a depleted squad, Liverpool take on Luton in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni, Gordon, Danns

Luton: Kaminski; Ogbene, Doughty, Mengi, Osho, Bell; Lokonga, Barkley; Chong, Morris, Woodrow

Subs: Krul, Potts, Berry, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024