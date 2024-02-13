After a couple of days off, the Liverpool squad were back at the training ground and they were boosted by the presence of three senior players after they missed Saturday’s match.

The win over Burnley saw Jurgen Klopp count his absences after illness, suspension, injury and bereavement all left him without several of his senior players.

Alisson and Joe Gomez were ruled out due to illness, while Conor Bradley remained in Northern Ireland following the sad passing of his father.

But on Tuesday, all three were spotted at the AXA Training Centre as the squad returned following a couple days off after their 3-1 victory at Anfield.

Klopp has been eager to stress that Bradley was under no pressure to return to Liverpool in any particular timeframe as he could have “as long as he needs with his family.”

The youngster has made his way back to Liverpool now, though, and will be involved in training with the rest of the available squad on Tuesday.

Whether that includes the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Ryan Gravenberch (groin), Mohamed Salah (hamstring) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) remains to be seen.

However, Gravenberch was spotted in Liverpool’s social media post, though it is still uncertain if he is fit to be involved after feeling something in his groin during Saturday’s warm up.

Nevertheless, the sightings of Alisson, Gomez and Bradley is a welcome one after Liverpool’s list of absences started to grow once more after initially appearing to ease.

With four days to go until the Reds’ next match at Brentford, Klopp has plenty of time to prepare his squad and perhaps welcome back others – which we may get more news on later on Tuesday when the team train outside.