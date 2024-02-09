Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Conor Bradley will not be available vs. Burnley, and though a return to training is planned, he asked journalists for “empathy.”

The right-back had been in scintillating form while deputising for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, but did not travel to Arsenal last weekend due to the tragic passing of his father.

Klopp reiterated that Bradley being with his family is the only thing that matters for the time being, adding that he will not be involved at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s not available for the weekend,” the boss confirmed during his pre-Burnley press conference on Friday afternoon.

“I think the mental state of a player is nothing we should discuss in public.

“If you had a bit of empathy in yourself, and just tried to bring yourself in the situation, there’s nothing to talk about.

“The boy gets as long as he needs with his family. I think [from] next week on, he will be back in training, but we have to see.

“If he doesn’t feel like it, that’s fine as well. In the moment, he’s still with his family and in the best place.”

The youngster grabbed his unexpected opportunity with both hands when Alexander-Arnold sustained a hamstring injury during last month’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

He has chalked up a goal and five assists in six appearances since breaking into the senior team, with his performance in the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea particularly impressive.

No timeline has yet been put on his return, but Klopp has quite rightly stressed that such matters are the last thing anybody should be concerned about at this time.

The likelihood is that he will resume training with his peers next week, but the 20-year-old will play no part against Burnley this weekend.

As always, thoughts are with Conor and the rest of his family at this extremely difficult time.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.