Liverpool Women are looking to bounce back from defeat to Arsenal, with another home game against their North London rivals, Tottenham.

Last weekend, Prenton Park held a record attendance for a Liverpool Women’s game there, as 6,085 fans watched the Reds lose 2-0 to Arsenal.

This weekend, North London’s other big name, Tottenham, visit Birkenhead for their turn to face Liverpool.

The clash on Sunday should be a close one; Liverpool and Tottenham sit fifth and sixth respectively in the WSL, with Matt Beard’s Reds only above the opposition on goal difference.

Of the last three league meetings between the sides, both teams have won one, by one goal, and the most recent fixture resulted in a 1-1 draw.

The match kicks off at 2pm (GMT), at Prenton Park, on Sunday leaving you plenty of time to watch the men afterwards, who kick off against Arsenal at 4.30pm.

Senior defender Gemma Bonner exclusively told This Is Anfield: “We’d love to have as many as we can come out and support us. It’s a huge game…

“We love playing in front of big crowds and especially at home, we’ve naturally got good form at home. And I think our fans, I might be biased but I think they’re the best fans in the league.

“They play a huge part in getting us through on the pitch.”

After a strong start opening to the season, Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their two recent defeats against Man City and Arsenal.

Someone who could be key is Leanne Kiernan. The Irish striker excelled for Liverpool in their promotion season back to the WSL, but spent most of the last campaign injured.

She has also missed the last three matches with a hip problem. Manager Beard revealed, though, that she “will be in the matchday squad” against Tottenham.

The news on Taylor Hinds is less positive. The boss said the left-back will be out for “probably about six weeks,” but “she’ll probably crack through and probably be available, hopefully, a little bit sooner.”

Despite losing their last two matches, the campaign has been a good one so far for Liverpool Women. They have moved into their new home at Melwood and started the season in great form.

Though the recent defeats against Man City and the Gunners have reduced their chances of breaking into the top three – the Reds are now 10 points below third-placed Arsenal – there is room for optimism.

The manager said: “We know that we can compete with anyone in the division, but it’s the consistency, and I think we’ve seen that probably December [and] January.

“Probably four of the seven games, we haven’t been at the level we were at at the start of the year. But, you get injuries, you get illnesses, add in the international calendar, which we know there’s a lot of fixtures in the women’s game.

“To get that level of consistency, especially with young players, is tough.”

Looking ahead to the Tottenham match, Beard added: “It’s important that we get back on that good run now because of the way the last two games have gone.

“The goals, we’re pretty much on target for where we want to be. We’d love to make it into that top three, that’s our ambition. Our ambition is to win trophies, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Liverpool Women vs. Tottenham kicks off at 2pm (GMT) on February 4, 2024, at Prenton Park.

You can get tickets on the official Liverpool website here.