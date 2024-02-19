Jurgen Klopp could be seen tearing into Ryan Gravenberch from the touchline in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal, but he was much improved next time out.

Gravenberch started in the trip to the Emirates at the start of February, with Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out and Wataru Endo absent, but the Dutchman struggled.

Footage of his off-ball work in the buildup to Bukayo Saka’s opener was criticised by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, while Klopp could be seen visibly frustrated with his No. 38.

Despite Szoboszlai also missing the 3-1 win over Burnley, the manager left Gravenberch on the bench throughout, with Harvey Elliott, James McConnell and Bobby Clark coming on instead.

But another injury, this time to Curtis Jones, saw the 21-year-old come off the bench at Brentford – and his statistics show a major improvement.

Though Gravenberch was only a substitute, playing 57 minutes of normal time, he won more duels than any other Liverpool player in the 4-1 victory (six).

Per FotMob, he won five ground duels and one aerial duel, with a success rate of 66.7 percent; against Arsenal, Gravenberch was successful in 44.4 percent.

According to FBref, he also made the joint-most tackles (three) and joint-most defensive actions (six) he has managed in any game this season.

That could be significant given the focus on Gravenberch’s off-ball work two weeks previous, having made only one defensive action (tackles, interception and clearances) against Arsenal.

In the win at Brentford, the summer signing also produced his joint-most successful take-ons (two) and second-most progressive carries (two) for any game this campaign.

While many could hope for a more tangible end product from a Liverpool midfielder, it is often their ability in and out of possession that is most important.

Klopp’s frustration with Gravenberch in the defeat at Arsenal appeared to stem from a lack of application off the ball, but that clearly improved in his next outing.

And with both Jones and Szoboszlai considered doubts for the clashes with Luton in the Premier League and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this week, that upturn could have been timely.