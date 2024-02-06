★ PREMIUM
New footage shows Jurgen Klopp tearing into Ryan Gravenberch after Arsenal goal

Jurgen Klopp was left furious with Ryan Gravenberch for his lack of application in the buildup to Bukayo Saka’s opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

Gravenberch has been widely criticised for his performance in a crippling defeat at the Emirates on Sunday, having come in for the injured Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Dutchman touched the ball just 24 times in 58 minutes, completing 12 passes and winning four of a possible nine duels, with his role in Arsenal turnovers often noted.

Unseen footage from Hawkeye, courtesy of Sky Sports, has revealed Klopp’s fury at the 21-year-old for a lack of conviction in his pressing as Saka made it 1-0.

With Gabriel Magalhaes on the ball at centre-back, Gravenberch stepped forward to press, but the centre-back played an easy pass to Jorginho.

A quick series of passes around Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo saw Arsenal break out, and Martin Odegaard eventually released Kai Havertz between the centre-backs for a shot which, although saved, was converted by Saka on the rebound.

The role of Gravenberch and Gakpo was highlighted by Jamie Carragher in his analysis – but the footage also shows Klopp remonstrating with his No. 38.

Klopp and the player exchanged views at a distance, with the manager clearly not happy with how his midfielder struggled to execute his off-ball setup.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp consoles Harvey Elliott after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp mentioned it at the end of the game. He spoke about a triangle on this side,” Carragher explained.

“Certainly the two players who came in, Gakpo and Gravenberch, they found it tough. The pressing just wasn’t at the right time, they were just getting cut open.

“As soon as they press, getting played around them, little touches, and before you know it, [Arsenal are] out.”

It was clear for everyone watching that both Gakpo and Gravenberch struggled, and it was disappointing given the opportunity they were handed.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Ryan Gravenberch before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While Darwin Nunez can be expected to start against Burnley on Saturday, with Gakpo dropping out, the ongoing absence of Szoboszlai leaves a void in midfield.

Gravenberch is one of a number of options to start as the right-sided No. 8, but whether Klopp retains his trust in the summer signing for the next game is unclear.

Harvey Elliott is a candidate to come in if not, while the likes of Wataru Endo and Thiago could also be considered.

