Liverpool insist they have not reached an agreement with Ruben Amorim to become the club’s next manager.

A number of reports emerging on Tuesday suggested the Reds had made a contract offer to the coveted Sporting coach.

However, senior Anfield figures have told This Is Anfield that any suggestions of a deal being struck are wide of the mark.

They insist Amorim is one of a number of options being considered to step into Jurgen Klopp‘s shoes when he departs this summer.

The process to identify that replacement, which is being led by Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards, remains ongoing.

Despite no agreement having been reached, Amorim is a strong contender for the role thanks to yet another impressive season at Sporting.

The Lisbon club set themselves up for a successful end to the season with two huge results against Benfica over the course of the last week.

The first of those was a 2-2 draw in the second leg of the Taca de Portugal semi-finals, which secured a 4-3 aggregate victory and passage to the competition’s final.

And the second was a last-gasp Primeira Liga win that has Sporting four points clear of their city rivals at the top of the table with a game in hand.

That means Amorim is on course to bring a second league title in four seasons to the Estadio Jose Alvalade, while he could also add a first Taca de Portugal to the two Tacas da Liga he has previously secured.