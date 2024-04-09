The latest reports in Portugal claim that Ruben Amorim’s representatives will meet with Liverpool on Tuesday over a possible three-year deal as manager.

With Amorim positioned as the favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, things now seem to be moving at pace.

Liverpool were already claimed to be seeking an agreement this week for the 39-year-old to take over upon the conclusion of a campaign that could see Sporting CP win the double.

Newspaper Correio da Manha now report that the club will meet with Amorim’s agent, Raul Costa, on Tuesday to “outline the terms of an agreement.”

This comes after initial talks between the two parties, with the Portuguese himself – at least publicly – focusing entirely on the push for Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal silverware.

“Verbal agreement” on 3-year contract

Journalist Pedro Sepulveda added on Monday that Liverpool were set to offer Amorim a three-year contract, which now appears to have been corroborated by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

With Amorim also having been a candidate for the Bayern Munich job, Plettenberg claims he should instead opt for a move to Anfield.

He even states that there is a “verbal agreement in principle,” and the former Benfica midfielder “wants to join,” though it is “not a done deal yet.”

That comes with a compensation package still to be struck with Sporting, with Correio de Manha adding that they would need to “convince” the Lisbon club to allow their manager to depart.

However, that is not expected to be an issue, particularly as there is a release clause in Amorim’s contract.

€10m release clause?

A variety of fees have been reported when it comes to the clause, with the consensus now being that it stands at €20 million (£17.16m) for clubs outside of Portugal.

But it has also been claimed that a gentleman’s agreement between Amorim and Sporting would allow him to join an elite club, like Liverpool, for €10 million (£8.58m).

Sources on Merseyside have insisted that the situation is not as far along as claimed in Portugal, with the club likely keeping counsel when it comes to negotiations over Klopp’s successor.

All signs point to Amorim becoming the next Liverpool manager, though, with Tuesday a potential decisive day.