Arne Slot‘s bid to sign off with Feyenoord on a winning streak was upheld on Sunday, with an 87th-minute strike making it six victories in a row.

Slot is overseeing his final games at Feyenoord before taking over as head coach at Liverpool and, like Jurgen Klopp will on Monday, made his last away trip this weekend.

It came with a visit to NEC Nijmegen, who went into the game fighting with Ajax for fifth in Eredivisie, which would ensure a spot in Europa League qualifying.

Feyenoord arrived on a 12-game unbeaten run and with five wins in a row, having only lost one of their previous 24 outings – with that only on penalties to AS Roma in the Europa League.

Calvin Stengs put them ahead on the cusp of half-time, cutting onto his left and firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Kodai Sano equalised with a similar effort for NEC soon after the restart, but Bram Nuytinck was then sent off for the hosts and a brilliant team move saw Newcastle loanee Yankuba Minteh make it 2-1 to Feyenoord before the hour.

Feyenoord looked to be cruising to another win when NEC’s Sontje Hansen danced through the defence and fired in to make it 2-2.

But up stepped striker Ayase Ueda to tap in former Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s low cross and earn Feyenoord a 3-2 victory in the 87th minute.

That makes it six wins in a row for Feyenoord, who already know they will finish second behind champions PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile a 3-0 victory for Ajax – who saw Jordan Henderson start amid claims he could be sold in the summer – ruled out NEC’s chances of finishing in the top five.

For Slot, it continues a brilliant end to the season as he prepares to bid farewell to the club he has called home for the past three years.

His last game in charge will be at home to Excelsior on May 19, but following Dutch FA sanctions, thousands of Feyenoord fans are banned from attending his send-off.

There were emotional scenes at De Kuip a fortnight early, then, as Slot was serenaded by supporters following their 5-0 win over PEC Zwolle last weekend.

Feyenoord hold the 10th-longest current unbeaten league run in Europe, with 19 games without defeat, which is also the 15th-longest at any time this season.