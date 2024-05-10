★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  

Jordan Henderson could be SOLD after less than 6 months at Ajax

Jordan Henderson‘s time at Ajax could be forced to an early end, with the Dutch club expected to consider selling the midfielder following a miserable season.

Henderson joined Ajax on a free transfer in the middle of January, terminating his deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq early.

It ended a controversial spell in the Middle East, with many Liverpool supporters of the opinion their former captain burned bridges by opting to join the Saudi Pro League.

And while he has settled into a regular role at Ajax and even worn the captain’s armband, Henderson has a strong chance of moving again this summer.

This comes with Ajax failing to qualify for the Champions League for next season – and potentially missing out on the Europa League too.

Jordan Henderson (left) and Ajax coach John van‘t Schip pictured during a press conference in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and Dutch publication Voetbal International both report that Ajax could be forced to sell their highest earners.

“Financial problems at the Johan Cruyff Arena mean that [Henderson and Steven Bergwijn] are among those facing an uncertain outlook,” Ornstein writes.

While there is “no specific desire” to sell either player “or vice versa,” it is explained that, with Ajax relying on prize money from Europe, “these steps must be considered in a bid to help balance the books.”

Henderson is reported to earn £85,000 per week at Ajax, rising to £110,000 a week with bonuses, which eclipsed that of previous highest earner Bergwijn who is on £76,000 per week.

Interestingly, Ornstein adds: “There is also a feeling that prominent players including Henderson and Bergwijn…were enticed by a project which is yet to show signs of materialising during a turbulent period.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 13, 2022: An AFC Ajax supporter celebrates his side's first equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The highest Ajax can finish in this season’s Eredivisie is fifth, which would only earn them a Europa League qualifier, while spots six to nine contest playoffs for a place in the Europa Conference League.

It is a far cry from expectations in Amsterdam, with Ajax viewed as perennial title-challengers and lifting the trophy as recently as 2021/22.

If Henderson is to be sold, it remains to be seen whether a move back to England would be on the cards, or if further interest would emerge in Europe.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus were all linked when his decision to leave Saudi Arabia early was reported, though Leverkusen denied any interest.

The 33-year-old has played 10 times for Ajax so far, including both legs of the Europa Conference League last 16 defeat to Aston Villa.

