Virgil van Dijk is the biggest injury doubt for Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham, but the return of Conor Bradley is a boost.

Jurgen Klopp‘s penultimate home game in charge of the Reds sees them host Spurs this weekend, in a game that no longer holds as much significance for both sides.

Liverpool have fallen away in the Premier League title battle, sitting five points adrift of Arsenal, while Spurs’ top-four hopes are all but over after three successive defeats.

Here’s who is available and who is out against Tottenham:

Injuries have dogged the Reds all season long, and while their worries have eased in that department of late, a new issue has now arisen.

Klopp has confirmed that Van Dijk is a doubt to face Ange Postecolou’s side on Sunday, having failed to train with his team-mates during the week.

Diogo Jota is still absent, not yet returning to team training, while youngster Bobby Clark has confirmed that his season is over early.

On the plus side, Bradley has returned to the fold after not featuring since injuring his ankle in the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last month.

A place on the substitutes’ bench looks most likely for the Northern Irishman, especially given Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s impressive form.

Nothing has changed regarding Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak – it has been common knowledge for some time now that their respective seasons are likely to be over.

In terms of team selection, Klopp could again make changes to the side that drew 2-2 at West Ham last Saturday, with Mohamed Salah pushing for a return.

The 31-year-old was axed at the London Stadium, prior to a touchline tiff with his manager, but it would arguably be a surprise if he didn’t start on Sunday.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez are also hoping for recalls.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk*, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Gordon

* In doubt