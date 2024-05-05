★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's substitutes Joe Gomez (L) and Mohamed Salah walk across the pitch before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. Tottenham – Injuries and available squad

Virgil van Dijk is the biggest injury doubt for Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham, but the return of Conor Bradley is a boost.

Jurgen Klopp‘s penultimate home game in charge of the Reds sees them host Spurs this weekend, in a game that no longer holds as much significance for both sides.

Liverpool have fallen away in the Premier League title battle, sitting five points adrift of Arsenal, while Spurs’ top-four hopes are all but over after three successive defeats.

Here’s who is available and who is out against Tottenham:

Injuries have dogged the Reds all season long, and while their worries have eased in that department of late, a new issue has now arisen.

Klopp has confirmed that Van Dijk is a doubt to face Ange Postecolou’s side on Sunday, having failed to train with his team-mates during the week.

Diogo Jota is still absent, not yet returning to team training, while youngster Bobby Clark has confirmed that his season is over early.

On the plus side, Bradley has returned to the fold after not featuring since injuring his ankle in the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last month.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) and Stefan Bajcetic during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between LASK and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Andrew Yeats/Propaganda)

A place on the substitutes’ bench looks most likely for the Northern Irishman, especially given Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s impressive form.

Nothing has changed regarding Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak – it has been common knowledge for some time now that their respective seasons are likely to be over.

In terms of team selection, Klopp could again make changes to the side that drew 2-2 at West Ham last Saturday, with Mohamed Salah pushing for a return.

The 31-year-old was axed at the London Stadium, prior to a touchline tiff with his manager, but it would arguably be a surprise if he didn’t start on Sunday.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez are also hoping for recalls.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 10, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and BC Atalanda. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk*, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Gordon

* In doubt

