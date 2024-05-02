Bobby Clark has enjoyed a memorable season with the first team, but his campaign has come to a premature end thanks to injury, meaning he’s made his final contribution for Jurgen Klopp.

The 19-year-old has risen to prominence this season, playing an important role at a time when a host of senior players were unavailable, seeing him make 12 appearances.

One of those included the League Cup final triumph, his first senior trophy in what was only his ninth appearance for the club.

But, unfortunately, he will not be in contention to add any more games to his tally in 2023/24 after Clark himself confirmed his campaign is over due to injury.

On social media, he said: “Unfortunately my season has come to an end early due to injury, time to focus on getting back fit for the new season.”

He was an unused substitute for the defeat at Everton and last featured against Man United in the FA Cup clash, but his focus will now be to return to fitness in time to impress new coach Arne Slot.

The youngster has built a strong foundation from which to build on after missing the early parts of the season with injury, and Klopp has been vocal with his praise for Clark.

“Controlling a football game, with all the excitement inside that he definitely still has, is fantastic,” the manager said of Clark after the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague.

“Bobby, it’s really nice to see the boys develop and flourish, to be honest.”

With only three games left in the season, Clark may not have featured heavily but it does mean his final opportunities to play for Klopp have been taken away earlier than he would have liked.

Clark is just one of many youngsters that Klopp has shown faith in over the years and his belief has been key for the 19-year-old, who previously told LFCTV: “If you don’t have a manager like that, it’s going to be much harder.

“Whenever I’m coming on or starting, he just lets me do my thing and fills me with confidence.”