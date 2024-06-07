Liverpool have shot down suggestions that they have launched a bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Reports emerged from Europe on Thursday stating that the Reds had agreed a deal in the region of £40 million to make the Brazilian their first signing of the summer.

However, This Is Anfield understands that those claims are wide of the mark, with no offer having been made to Atalanta.

What’s more, senior Liverpool sources have insisted that Ederson does not feature highly on their shortlist of potential signings.

The 24-year-old has risen to prominence this season after playing a key role in Atalanta’s run to Europa League glory.

He played in both legs as the Italians knocked out heavy favourites Liverpool in the last eight and also the final victory over Bayer Leverkusen – the only defeat of the season for Xabi Alonso’s men.

Ederson’s form this term was recently recognised with a call-up to Brazil’s squad for the Copa America, and it is likely his club will be forced to contend with heavy interest in the midfielder due to his growing profile.

However, it does not appear that Liverpool will be among his suitors, with the club monitoring other targets.

It remains to be seen if a midfielder is among them, particularly with Arne Slot not short of options in the centre of the park.

The Reds are, however, expected to bolster their defence, while a number of forward targets have also been scouted.

Elsewhere in Europe

Another midfielder to be linked to Liverpool is Assan Ouedraogo of Schalke, who has a reported £12 million release clause.

However, the player’s father, Alassane Ouedraogo, told Sky Germany that there had been “false reports” over his switch to Bayern.

Ouedraogo Sr. confirmed that they had “received several written offers,” adding that this interest came “especially from the Premier League.”

He explained: “We have not yet made a commitment to any club.

“What we can confirm is that we have received several written offers. Not just from Bayern. Many clubs, especially from the Premier League, have been very interested in Assan.

“There are teams from England who would like to sign Assan directly for their professional team in the summer.”