★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Pepijn Lijnders has just won his first ‘game’ in charge of new club – with same LFC trait

Pepijn Lijnders has voyaged out on his own after taking on the role as head coach of Red Bull Salzburg, and his life in Austria got off to a winning start this weekend.

The Dutchman traded in his title as assistant coach at Liverpool at the end of last season to establish himself in a top job, and he took Vitor Matos and Andreas Kornmayer with him.

The trio swapped Merseyside for Salzburg, and their pre-season is already underway as their season commences on August 2, a fortnight earlier than the Premier League.

A training camp in Saalfelden, not unfamiliar to Lijnders, is underway and their schedule includes a number of friendlies, the first of which took place on Saturday against German third-tier side SpVgg Unterhaching.

As we saw under Jurgen Klopp, Lijnders named two different XIs for each half of the match. Salzburg ended the first half with a 2-0 advantage and added a third in the second half for a 3-0 win.

The 41-year-old deployed a 4-3-3 formation, and the identity he wants from his side will be of no surprise to Reds, intensity.

Discussing the win with Salzburg’s official website, Lijnders said: “We wanted to pen the opponents back into their own half, press them and bring our intensity to bear.

“We asked a lot of the players in these temperatures and after a really hard week of training. We still have to find our way further, but we had good energy, a good tempo and good body language.

“That’s the attitude we want to dominate matches with.”

He has taken a lot of lessons from Liverpool and has already discussed how he wants to see them in action at Salzburg, from the leadership group to a focus on youth.

While only a pre-season outing, and the first one at that, Lijnders will no doubt take confidence from his first game at Salzburg.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024