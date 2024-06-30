Peter Krawietz followed Jurgen Klopp out of the Liverpool exit door, and he has since admitted he is open to a role in management, but will also wait to see what the ex-Reds boss decides to do.

Krawietz has worked as Klopp’s right-hand man since their time at Mainz in the 1990s, no one has worked longer with the German.

He earned the nickname ‘The Eye’, and wherever Klopp has gone, he has followed. But the departure from Liverpool sets them on different paths, for now at least.

The ex-Liverpool manager has moved his life to Mallorca, a Spanish island, while Krawietz will return to his hometown in Germany, Mainz, as he revealed on the ‘Aldo Meets Podcast‘.

When asked what is next for him, Krawietz said: “Taking time off as well [like Jurgen], minimum half a year, and then let’s see.

“I don’t have a proper idea yet of what to do or what it will be. Is it management or something else? I will take my time.”

Pressed on the possibility of stepping into a management role, he acknowledged Klopp could yet have a part to play in his future job should he decide to get back into the game.

“Not my first target, to be honest, at the moment,” Krawietz said of management. “It is something I could think about, yes. Let’s see.

“Let’s see how Jurgen feels, what his plans are and if he has an idea, and if it fits me or not, if he wants me in or not. We will see.

“So far, I’m open and not decided yet. I don’t want to make a decision now as it is really clear for me I need to step back a little bit. I want to find my energy and motivation again.”

Klopp stressed that he is in need of a substantial break, but in his final press conference at Liverpool he did say he “will work” again, but after 23 years as a first-team manager, there’s no guarantee he will take on that position again.

He said: “I don’t know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again, but I understand because obviously, it seems to be a drug.

“It looks like [it] because everybody comes back, and everyone works until they are 70-something. I always had the idea that I will not do that that long.”

Only time will tell if that phone call to Krawietz ever gets made!