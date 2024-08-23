Stefan Bajcetic is seen as “more likely” to leave Liverpool this summer, at least on loan, than he is staying as part of Arne Slot‘s first-team squad.

After being expected to take up a regular role under Liverpool’s new head coach this season, Bajcetic has instead found himself part of a group linked with moved away.

The Reds are believed to be willing to sanction a season-long loan for a player who Slot admitted, after watching him in early training sessions, “needs game time to grow even further.”

Having lost the most part of a year due to ongoing fitness issues, it is clear that Bajcetic will need to get back up to speed.

But while he has continued to train with the first team as others such as Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon rejoin the U21s, it is “more likely” that the 19-year-old leaves before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

That is according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, who looks to have disappointed those who “anticipated Bajcetic to be in line to save Liverpool a small fortune” this season.

The midfielder’s former club, Celta Vigo, have already been credited with an exploratory interest in Bajcetic.

It is unlikely that he will be short of suitors, either, with The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans reporting last month that there were “plenty of clubs showing interest.”

Liverpool will be thorough in their search for the right club for the No. 43 if he does leave, with it clear that he remains in their long-term plans.

While a move back to Spain may be appealing, it might not be the best stylistic fit, with a switch to another Premier League side likely seen as ideal.

Speaking to LFCTV earlier in the summer, following Liverpool’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston, Slot said: “I think you have to take into account with Stefan that he was out for a year, one-and-a-half years almost.

“So if a young player is out for that long, you have to give him some time.

“But I saw today already a few good moments from him and also a few moments where he got caught, because he reacted a bit too slow.

“But I think that’s normal if you’ve been out for such a long time, then you need rhythm, you need game time to grow even further.”