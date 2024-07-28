Arne Slot has spoken positively about Stefan Bajcetic following Liverpool’s friendly win against Real Betis, but the boss did admit he “needs rhythm.”

After breaking into the Liverpool team during the 2023/23 season, supporters were excited to see how Bajcetic’s career would develop.

Unfortunately, his progression took a hit as he made just three appearances last season due to a series of injuries relating to his growth as a young player.

Now, though, the 19-year-old is getting back on track and is again in the first-team setup after making his return in May.

Having played 45 minutes against Preston at the AXA Training Centre, Slot gave Bajcetic a further half-hour in Liverpool’s friendly against Real Betis.

He performed well in that most recent match, playing in midfield and showing his brilliant touch and spacial awareness we have come to know him for.

The display wasn’t without its faults, though, and Slot was quick to emphasise that we shouldn’t put pressure on the Spaniard.

“I think you have to take into account with Stefan that he was out for a year, one-and-a-half years almost,” the head coach explained to LFC TV.

“So if a young player is out for that long, you have to give him some time. But I saw today already a few good moments from him and also a few moments where he got caught, because he reacted a bit too slow.

“But I think that’s normal if you’ve been out for such a long time, then you need rhythm, you need game time to grow even further. But I think he showed some good moments during the half-hour that he played.”

With Wataru Endo not a long-term option as a holding midfielder for Liverpool, there is an opening in that area of the pitch.

It seems Bajcetic is a player the Reds have been planning to use there and the youngster has the right attributes to succeed in that position.

With bite in his tackle and composure on the ball, he is ready to be used “immediately,” reported the Athletic‘s Gregg Evans.

The journalist added that Bajcetic has “little appetite to leave this summer despite plenty of clubs showing interest.”

That is exactly what fans want to hear with such an exciting talent on our hands.