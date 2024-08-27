Liverpool were never likely to be rash in the transfer market, but the assertion that they would remain opportunistic could ring true before Friday’s deadline.

The final hours of the bank holiday weekend saw widespread reports of interest in Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa, who is said to be available for €15 million (£12.7m).

Chiesa is into the final year of his contract in Turin and has been excluded from their squad this season ahead of an expected transfer.

It has even been claimed that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old worth around £80,000 per week.

Sources on Merseyside have maintained that the club’s recruitment team – led by sporting director Richard Hughes, who has strong ties in Italy and is a fluent speaker – are only exploring a possible move, but interest rarely leaks if that is the case.

With only four days left in the summer transfer window, it could be that this is one of a number of surprises in store after Hughes predicted a late “crescendo.”

The concerns over Chiesa

Naturally, there are supporters who hold reservations over Liverpool signing player like Chiesa, not least due to his injury record.

The problems arose from a cruciate ligament tear at the beginning of 2022, seeing the forward miss almost a year of football.

Comparisons were drawn with Alessandro Del Piero, who suffered the same injury at the height of his powers in 1998, with Chiesa noted to have endured a drop in his rapid pace and nimble dribbling prowess.

Add onto that the player’s age, turning 27 in two months’ time, and it is far from the blueprint of a modern-day Liverpool signing.

But the club’s revived interest in a player they have tracked for many years comes after something of a comeback season, in which Chiesa made 37 appearances for Juventus and started nine times for Italy through to their ill-fated run at Euro 2024.

Chiesa started 29 of those 37 games for his club last term, clocking 2,512 minutes on the pitch, missing six games through various niggles.

Though the club no longer call Dr Ian Graham, their former director of research, an employee, his insight when speaking to This Is Anfield may explain why Liverpool could be convinced by that most recent output.

“My rule of thumb,” Graham revealed, “I was comfortable with a player that we’d sign where we saw about 2,000 minutes of data.”

If that extends to their belief in his recovery from that long-term injury and any lasting impact, perhaps the campaign just gone was enough to persuade decision-makers that Chiesa is worth the risk again.

What Chiesa offers

Within those 2,512 minutes it should be noted that the Italian scored 10 goals and laid on three assists, playing in four different positions – predominantly behind the striker.

Per FBref, Chiesa ranks in the top one percent of forwards across Europe for shot-creating actions, the top seven percent for expected assists, the top three percent for progressive carries and the top eight percent of progressive passes received.

More simply, he is heavily involved in all phases of attack and has shown to be particularly effective in creating opportunities for his team-mates.

He is comfortable in possession – in the 83rd percentile for passes attempted (29.15 per 90) – and his off-ball work ranks reasonably well, too.

* Data via Transfermarkt (left) and FBref (right)

Though he has done so largely in a central role over the past year, Chiesa’s career has been hallmarked by his impressive versatility – having played regularly in every attacking position throughout his career.

When it comes to Liverpool, his most interesting role is on the right wing, where he was stationed throughout the Euros for Italy and has played more games than in any other position at club level.

While attack could be considered one of the lowest immediate priorities for the club at this stage, there is a clear void beyond Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

Arne Slot‘s squad is well-stocked on the left with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, and up front with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, but on the right the only established senior option is Salah.

What an option he is: one of the best players to ever wear the Liverpool shirt and one who the club should be looking to tie down beyond the expiry of his contract next summer.

But last season showed that they need reliable cover for Salah, particularly in a campaign that will see them enter an expanded Champions League, and though Slot used Harvey Elliott out wide late on in the 2-0 win over Brentford, he is primarily a midfielder.

An opportunistic signing?

With a player of Chiesa’s experience, versatility and proven quality available for what could be considered way below his market value at £12.7 million, it is an opportunity Liverpool clearly could not overlook.

That fee is only slighter more than that brought in for Bobby Clark (£10m) and around half that recouped for both Fabio Carvalho (£27.5m) and Sepp van den Berg (£25m) – players who were unlikely to figure prominently under Slot.

If he does make the move to Anfield before Friday’s deadline, then, there is a lot of sense in a deal for Juventus’ No. 7.

Suggestions he could be the Xherdan Shaqiri of Slot’s new era could bear weight, and after concerns over the depth of the Liverpool squad after a window spent clearing out the banks of youth, Chiesa may be an opportunistic solution.