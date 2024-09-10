Alexis Mac Allister has been managing an injury concern while away with Argentina, but he has eased concerns after returning to training ahead of their clash against Luis Diaz‘s Colombia.

The international break always stirs up worries over players being pushed too much, and that is certainly the case with Mac Allister after an injury forced him off against Chile.

The 25-year-old was described as having “adductor discomfort” and, subsequently, had his training schedule managed ahead of Argentina’s second and final fixture this month.

But he travelled with the squad to Colombia and trained as normal with his teammates on the eve of the match, with Argentine outlet Ole among those to say he is in contention to feature.

Liverpool’s No. 10 had been late to join the session and it caused some concern, but he “trained on par with his teammates” under the intense Colombian sun.

Of course, from a Liverpool perspective, we hope he will be rested for the match so as not to aggravate the issue before his return to Merseyside for a run of seven games in 22 days.

In the build-up to Argentina’s World Cup qualifier, manager Lionel Scaloni explained Mac Allister was facing a muscle overload issue and hinted changes could be made to his XI.

“We are still evaluating the way of playing, we can make changes, but I can’t tell you how many. There may be some, but we will wait,” Scaloni said in a pre-match press conference.

We will have to wait and see if Mac Allister is tasked with his fifth successive start for club and country this season or if we can breathe a sigh of relief that he will return in good health.

Mac Allister is not the only Red to have flagged an issue this break as Harvey Elliott returned to the club for further medical assessment last week for an unnamed issue.

Argentina’s qualifier against Colombia kicks off at 9.30pm (UK) on Tuesday evening.