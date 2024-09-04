Harvey Elliott was in line for valuable minutes with the England under-21s over the next week but has since dropped out of the squad for “further medical assessment.”

The 21-year-old has played just seven minutes for Liverpool across the three opening games, remaining an unused substitute in the opener and again at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Elliott was again called up to represent England U21s alongside teammates Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton for their Euro qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Austria.

However, it has now been confirmed that Elliott is one of four players to return to their club for “further medical assessment” having already reported for international duty.

The exact issue is not yet known, but it means Elliott will miss out on a valuable opportunity for minutes and could now be in doubt for Liverpool’s return to action.

Arne Slot‘s squad face seven games in 22 days across three competitions after the conclusion of September’s break and, with rotation likely, Elliott was due his opportunity.

He had been among 20 senior players called up this break but will now focus on recovery ahead of the Reds’ return against Nottingham Forest on September 14.

We can only hope this is the first and only fitness issue to emerge over the next week or so!

Elliott will likely join Curtis Jones in the treatment room, for now at least, and be one of five not in international action – that list also includes Joe Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros and Darwin Nunez (ban).

In other news on Wednesday, Liverpool’s 24-man Champions League squad was confirmed and it includes two talented teenagers.