Liverpool have seen 20 senior players called up for international duty this month, along with nine other youngsters and loanees, while six others miss out.

After three wins from three in the perfect start to life under Arne Slot, the Reds will now take in a break from domestic action for September internationals.

For the majority, that will entail UEFA Nations League ties or World Cup qualifiers, while others will play friendlies and various youth fixtures.

There are few who aren’t in action over the next 10 days, with 20 first-team players called up along with nine youngsters.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the sole representative in interim head coach Lee Carsley’s first England squad, ahead of UEFA Nations League clashes with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

That will see him come up against Caoimhin Kelleher, who has made the Ireland squad and is likely to be their No. 1.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have all been included for the Netherlands’ meetings with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany.

Meanwhile Andy Robertson is joined by Middlesbrough loanee Ben Doak in the Scotland squad to play Poland and Portugal, with Diogo Jota called up by the latter.

Dominik Szoboszlai will captain Hungary against Germany and Bosnia & Herzegovina, while Ibrahima Konate – unused at the Euros – will hope for game time as France face Italy and Belgium.

New Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa will not be with the Italy squad, despite initial plans for involvement.

Conor Bradley is again with the Northern Ireland squad as they take on Luxembourg and Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League and Kostas Tsimikas joins Greece for their games against Finland and Kelleher’s Ireland.

Loan duo Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck have been included in Craig Bellamy’s first-ever Wales squad.

Over in South America, Alexis Mac Allister will represent Argentina, Alisson links up with Brazil and Luis Diaz will reprise his key role for Colombia.

Wataru Endo will captain Japan in a long-haul trip to play China and Bahrain, while Mohamed Salah is set to don the armband for Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde and Botswana.

At youth level, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are all in the England U21s squad.

Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and Kaide Gordon have been called up by England U20s while Trey Nyoni and first-timer Carter Pinnington are with England U18s.

Calvin Ramsay is back in the Scotland U21s setup and Liverpool academy striker Prince Kobe Cisse will join the Wales U17s.

Along with Chiesa, the quintet of Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Joe Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros and Darwin Nunez are not in action – the latter due to a five-game ban with Uruguay.

Liverpool players called up for September internationals

Senior players: Alisson, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo

Notable youth: Pinnington, Beck, Chambers, Ramsay, Scanlon, Doak, Koumas, Gordon, Cisse

Left out: Jaros, Gomez, Bajcetic, Jones, Nunez (ban), Chiesa