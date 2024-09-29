Liverpool’s Dutch duo were the standout players in the 2-1 win at Wolves, but Dominik Szoboszlai struggled.

The Reds went top of the Premier League on Saturday evening, making the most of Man City‘s slip-up at Newcastle earlier in the day.

Ibrahima Konate headed Arne Slot‘s side into the lead on the stroke of half-time, but a soft Rayan Ait-Nouri equaliser shocked the visitors after the break.

Thankfully, Mohamed Salah fired home a match-winning penalty soon after, securing a precious three points.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Virgil van Dijk (7.6) and Ryan Gravenberch (7.6) shared the best rating at Wolves, hitting close to their best level while others struggled.

For Van Dijk, it was a dominant performance, with Liverpool’s captain completing 93 percent of his passes and making eight defensive actions.

TIA’s Henry Jackson claimed that the 33-year-old is “still the best centre-back in world football” – would you swap him for anyone?

Meanwhile, Gravenberch’s impressive start to the season continued, as he outshone Alexis Mac Allister (6.7) and Szoboszlai (5.3).

The young midfielder “used possession intelligently and started to play his way into game”, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle.

GOAL’s Tom Maston said Gravenberch “gets better with every game”, adding that he played some “excellent passes.”

Diogo Jota (6.8) was next up, winning the penalty that Salah converted, but he was not at his electric best.

Szoboszlai got the worst rating after a disappointing performance, with Maston even giving him a four-out-of-10 score and saying he “didn’t look up for it at all.”

It’s a fast turnaround for Liverpool, who host Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday (8pm BST).