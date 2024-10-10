Far too often, over-the-top ticket pricing is what you see in the headlines, but this time Leipzig have come in for praise for their Champions League fees for travelling supporters.

Liverpool have played two of their eight Champions League games in the first stage, winning both to sit fifth in the 36-team ladder – it’s still bizarre to put that in writing!

Arne Slot‘s next match in the competition will take them to Leipzig on Tuesday, October 23, with the club allocated 2,294 tickets at the Red Bull Arena.

The ticket prices range from £13.47 for standing, £18.10 for wheelchair bays and £35.78 for seated – this is an obvious anomaly in the modern game when a fans’ loyalty is continually fleeced.

This is in part relation to UEFA’s rules over ticket regulations, but the reaction on social media was very positive, as you would expect:

£13 for a Leipzig ticket in a Champions League game, Yet these German teams still manage to run smoothly without charging people £60/70/£80 or in @LFC case – £450 and you get to listen to Dean Saunders chat shit for 10 minutes whilst eating your complimentary tinned Hot Dog’s — Chris ‘Ginge’ Smith (@_ginge86lfc) October 8, 2024

That £13 Leipzig ticket is brilliant, used to pay £12.50 for The Kop in the 1990s! — Jennifer (@iamnotjd) October 8, 2024

Fair play to Leipzig. German football have made it affordable for everyone to have the chance to go whereas here in England they do the complete opposite and prices of tickets are going up and up. Nice to know that fans are appreciated at least somewhere not took advantage of. — Ryan (@RyanM_18_) October 9, 2024

£13 for the Leipzig tickets – fabulous! — Nicola (@nikic2019) October 8, 2024

Can't believe how much that Leipzig ticket has cost. Cheapest ticket since Unirea in 2010? — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) October 8, 2024

£13 standing ticket at Leipzig, how it should be. Now get me on that plane to Berlin ?? — JW (@JamesWortho__) October 8, 2024

We just got our 3 x Leipzig away tickets for £40.00

Germany knows how to look after football fans…. the Premier League on the other hand…. — Doc6 (@Doc61425108) October 8, 2024

These ticket prices should be the norm but, unfortunately, the game continues to price out spectators even after the long ode to fans when they were locked out of grounds during Covid.

For comparison, travelling Liverpool supporters paid £49.65 per ticket for the recent trip to San Siro – which had nearly double the allocation.

Slot will take his team to Germany in the second game back after the October international break, with the 8pm kickoff coming after the visit of Chelsea on October 20.

The hope will be that Alexis Mac Allister is fit to feature prominently after time away with Argentina, which has already seen him ruled out of their first game due to injury.