Early indications from Argentina are that Alexis Mac Allister will not play a part in their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday.

Liverpool’s No. 10 travelled to join up with his international teammates despite feeling discomfort that forced his half-time withdrawal in the win over Crystal Palace.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni conceded the situation was “difficult” ahead of the math as the midfielder has been training away from the main group.

And on the eve of the clash, Argentine outlet, El Destape, reported that Scaloni will be “without Mac Allister for this match [vs. Venezuela] due to a muscle strain in his left thigh.”

They add, though, that “everything indicates that he will be able to play in the next match,” which is against Bolivia on October 16 – affording Mac Allister close to an extra week of recovery.

Journalist Gaston Edul has also reported that Liverpool’s midfielder “is not going to play the first game,” which has also been corroborated by ESPN Argentina.

This would mean it is the first time the 25-year-old has not made Argentina’s matchday squad since February 2022, ending a run of 36 games either featuring or being an unused substitute.

Mac Allister has been a mainstay for his country as they lifted the World Cup and Copa America, but he is being handled with care, which will be of relief to Arne Slot and Co.

This is the second break in a row that the midfielder has been hampered by fitness concerns. Although Liverpool fans would be eager to see him sent back to Merseyside, at least the issue is not being aggravated, for now.

He will have to prove his fitness if he is to play any part against Bolivia next week, and the Reds will be in close contact as they will play seven games in 21 days on Mac Allister’s return.

Slot already knows he will be without Alisson for six weeks, while Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott headed into the break with existing injuries.