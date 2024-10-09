Alisson facing SIX weeks on sidelines with hamstring injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss a key run of games with the hamstring injury he sustained at Crystal Palace, with the results of his scan confirming bad news for the Brazilian.

Not for the first time this season, the Reds’ No.1 succumbed to a hamstring injury – only this time it will keep him out of the squad for significantly longer.

On Wednesday morning, Merseyside reporters – including the Times‘ Paul Joyce – were briefed that the club expect to be without Alisson until after the November international break.

The last break of the year concludes on November 19, with the Reds facing a trip to Southampton on their return. Therefore, if no further issues arise, Alisson will be out for six weeks.

It is yet another spell the Reds have to navigate without their No. 1, who missed 18 games due to injury last season, 15 of them being due to a hamstring issue.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who missed the trip to Selhurst Park due to illness, will again be thrust into a starting role, with Vitezslav Jaros, who debuted against Palace, to act as his backup.

Alisson‘s injury will cause him to miss some big games, including against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa – all of which take place in the space of just 21 days.

The hope will be that Alisson doesn’t suffer a setback in his recovery as Man City and Real Madrid then await soon after Arne Slot‘s side return after the November break.

Concerns over Alisson‘s injury history are certainly warranted, statistics via Transfermarkt show that no other top Premier League goalkeeper has a worse record than the 32-year-old.

Liverpool have already signed his eventual replacement in Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join Slot’s squad next season after a final campaign with Valencia.

In other news this morning, Jurgen Klopp has officially returned to football, with his new job in Germany for Red Bull officially announced.