Liverpool games Alisson could miss after latest injury update

Alisson is expected to miss at least six weeks of action due to his latest hamstring injury, meaning Liverpool anticipate being without the Brazilian for the next seven games.

For the second time this season, and the third time in 2024, Alisson has succumbed to a hamstring issue – extending his awful record with injuries.

This one will not see him back for at least six weeks, until after the November international break, and only time will tell if that proves an optimistic timeline.

Arne Slot, thankfully, has an exceptional backup to turn to in Alisson‘s absence, but it is far from ideal for the Reds to have to plan without their No. 1 for a run of seven games in 21 days.

If the 32-year-old requires six weeks to make a return, these are the fixtures he is expected to miss:

Thankfully, no games will be added to this list if the Reds progress to the League Cup quarter-final, as the tie will take place in December.

There are some significant games coming up, including the trip to Arsenal and two Champions League fixtures that could consolidate the Reds’ place in the knockout stages.

If all goes well with Alisson‘s recovery, he could mark his return for the trip to Southampton on November 24, though you expect the club will be cautious considering his history with hamstring injuries.

The issue with that, however, is that the Reds face Real Madrid and Man City in the space of five days following the trip to St Mary’s, and his presence could prove significant.

Caoimhin Kelleher is more than a suitable replacement for the Brazilian, but the 32-year-old is Liverpool’s top goalkeeper for a reason.

When we take into account the expected seven-game absence, Alisson will have missed 49 matches for Liverpool across the last five seasons – the worst record of any top Premier League goalkeeper.