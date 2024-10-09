Almost five months after bidding Liverpool farewell, Jurgen Klopp has lined up his next job as the head of football for the Red Bull group.

Tuesday was the ninth anniversary of the German’s arrival at Anfield, but since May, he has been free to find a new a new path in football.

Rumours have not been in short supply as he enjoyed his break, but Red Bull have now confirmed he will become their global head of soccer.

The 57-year-old has signed a long-term contract and will start his role on January 1, 2025.

Klopp’s responsibilities will include strategic management for Red Bull’s international network of clubs, which includes Leipzig, Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Bragantino.

Red Bull explain that the German “will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.”

He will also “support the organisation’s global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.”

What might be interesting is Klopp’s role in any decision over Red Bull Salzburg’s manager, Pepijn Lijnders, whose side aren’t exactly doing great in the Dutchman’s early months in charge.

Not a bad gig!

A press conference will be held in mid-January to commemorate his unveiling, though, interestingly, Sky Germany claim that he has secured an exit clause that applies to the German national team.

Julian Nagelsmann is currently at the helm but Klopp, as he always has, has been linked strongly to taking over when that contract ends after the 2026 World Cup.

What has Klopp said?

After his new job was announced, Klopp explained why he chose this path and what it will involve.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”