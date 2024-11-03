Trent Alexander-Arnold has been criticised for his defending down the years, but this season, against Brighton especially, he has proved he has the ability to keep some of the Premier League‘s best wingers quiet.

When Brighton came to Anfield, they would have hoped to attack and exploit Liverpool’s right side, with 32-year-old Mo Salah acting as Alexander-Arnold’s main protector to deal with Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma.

While manager Fabian Hurzeler’s plan to play high and keep the ball worked in the first half, they couldn’t get the better of Alexander-Arnold who held firm against Mitoma throughout.

Liverpool’s right-back frustrated the Japanese to such an extent that Mitoma, who once wrote a thesis on dribbling, only managed to complete three of his eight dribbles across the entire match, according to FotMob.

The below graphic from WhoScored details how Brighton targeted Liverpool’s right-hand side.

On the right map, you can see how Estupinan was frustrated by Salah and Alexander-Arnold as he committed eight fouls, five more than anyone else.

Alexander-Arnold, like against Arsenal, was fully concentrated on the task at hand and completed eight of his nine tackles, more than anyone else on the pitch.

While he was dribbled past three times, Liverpool’s No. 66 limited Mitoma to just two shots, one blocked at close proximity and another that went past the far post.

While his defending was excellent at Anfield, his usual strongest attribute, passing, was below par, but Alexander-Arnold didn’t let his errors deter him from making the forward passes Arne Slot desires.

Against Brighton, he had just a 65 percent passing accuracy, completing 30 of 46, but he still played 17 passes into the final third, seven more than the next best, Van Dijk.

Difference from first half to second half

It is becoming a familiar tale to hear that Liverpool have had to turn things around at half time.

In some ways it is a compliment to Slot that he is able to adapt the team during games. However, it would be more ideal for Liverpool to start well!

After Saturday’s win, Slot said: “We changed a bit of tactics but that had nothing to do with ball possession, that had nothing to do with us coming out stronger in the second half.

“It all had to do that the players showed a different attitude and different intensity.

“Therefore, I said a few things and we showed a few things, but it wasn’t that I was screaming or fuming around. It’s just making sure the players understand that this was not enough, and I think they felt it themselves as well.”

Through FotMob’s stats above, we can see this increase in intensity from Liverpool.

In the second half, the Reds made more than double the number of tackles than in the first, four times the number of interceptions and eight more duels.

FotMob’s momentum graphic is another example of evidence that shows how Liverpool came out the better team after half time.

While the Reds may not have dominated proceedings after the break, they made their pressure count thanks to Cody Gakpo‘s cross that found the net and Salah’s sublime left-footed strike.

After that flurry, Liverpool sat off again and, aided by a strong showing from Joe Gomez, held out to return to the top of the Premier League.

Man City now lie two points behind the Reds, with Arsenal a further five back.

