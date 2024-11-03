Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool “didn’t show up in every part of the game” in the first half against Brighton, but was pleased to see a change from the second half against Nottingham Forest.

Yes, Forest was on Slot’s mind again after Liverpool’s latest win, but thankfully the boss could smile as he reflected on the difference in the second half between the Brighton match and the game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

In the first half on Saturday, the Reds were outplayed by the Seagulls who completed more passes and won more duels, exploiting Liverpool’s space so the half-time score read Liverpool 0-1 Brighton.

Slot wasn’t pleased with the first-half performance, saying: “We didn’t show up at all in every part of the game, maybe except for the set-pieces part.

“But for the rest we were not there, and if you face a very good team like Brighton it’s not enough to run once, twice or three times, you have to keep on running.”

What was said at half time: “I wasn’t screaming”

After half time, things began to change as the Anfield crowd got involved and pushed Liverpool on.

“We changed a bit of tactics but that had nothing to do with ball possession, that had nothing to do with us coming out stronger in the second half,” Slot said.

“It all had to do that the players showed a different attitude and different intensity.

“Therefore, I said a few things and we showed a few things, but it wasn’t that I was screaming or fuming around. It’s just making sure the players understand that this was not enough, and I think they felt it themselves as well.”

While Liverpool’s performance after the break was far from perfect, the introduction of Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones helped the Reds better retain possession and provided some much-needed dynamism.

The second half saw Liverpool manage seven shots on target to Brighton‘s one, compared to the first half when Liverpool and Brighton had managed one and four respectively.

Slot continued: “In this game we were 1-0 down at half-time which I think we deserved.

“And then to come back so strong against such a quality team that has spent so much money in recent years as well, led by a few very good managers in the last few years, then to come back the way we did gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“But I also added after the game to the players that 45 minutes of the football we played in the first half will, in the end, punish you somewhere.”

Harking back and comparing the players’ reactions to the second we half we saw as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Forest in September, Slot added: “Sometimes you have a difficult period and then you need to fight back, and that’s what we did.

“I didn’t ask – I would love them to do so and they did in the end – but I didn’t ask them to score two goals, I only asked them to play a different second half than we played against Nottingham Forest, with a different mentality – so if things go against you, you have to show up.

“Winners always do, and fortunately we have a lot of winners in our team that showed up in the second half.”