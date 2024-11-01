Links between Liverpool and Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush are gaining traction in Germany, with claims they have “officially expressed their interest.”

Marmoush is joint-top scorer in this season’s Bundesliga, with his nine goals in eight games only equalled by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

His performances for Eintracht Frankfurt are understandably attracting interest, and according to a number of sources in Germany, most prominent among his suitors is Liverpool.

This week, BILD report that the Reds have “officially expressed their interest” in a deal to Marmoush’s representatives.

It is claimed that Liverpool were, in fact, considering a move for the 25-year-old in the summer but felt they had an “oversupply” in his position.

Interestingly, it is suggested that Marmoush would be a possible replacement for fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah, though they do not play in the same position.

Marmoush is capable of playing on either wing but is most comfortable as a central striker, which is where he has made 48 of his 54 appearances for Frankfurt so far.

Overall for his club he has scored 28 goals and laid on 13 assists, with his electric pace and finishing ability making him an attractive prospect for Liverpool.

Comparisons can be drawn to Diogo Jota, including in Marmoush’s work rate off the ball and tendency to drop deep to link play, but the Egypt international is considerably faster.

If there is deemed to be an “oversupply” in Arne Slot‘s squad, it could be that Marmoush is seen as a potential replacement for one of his No. 9s, rather than Salah.

Jota’s fitness and Darwin Nunez‘s consistency are ongoing concerns, though there is no indication that Slot would be willing to give up on either.

In a previous report via Sky Germany, it was claimed that Frankfurt would value Marmoush at between €50 million (£41.7m) and €60 million (£50m).

His contract runs until 2027 with no release clause, but it was reported that the player “dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.”