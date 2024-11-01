➔ SUPPORT US
2Y8P91H 06 October 2024, Hesse, Frankfurt/M.: Soccer: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern Munich, Matchday 6, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush reacts. IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL German Football League and the DFB German Football Association, it is prohibited to utilize or have utilized photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo series. Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  

Liverpool have “officially expressed their interest” in Omar Marmoush – report

Links between Liverpool and Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush are gaining traction in Germany, with claims they have “officially expressed their interest.”

Marmoush is joint-top scorer in this season’s Bundesliga, with his nine goals in eight games only equalled by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

His performances for Eintracht Frankfurt are understandably attracting interest, and according to a number of sources in Germany, most prominent among his suitors is Liverpool.

This week, BILD report that the Reds have “officially expressed their interest” in a deal to Marmoush’s representatives.

It is claimed that Liverpool were, in fact, considering a move for the 25-year-old in the summer but felt they had an “oversupply” in his position.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Match Day 3 game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Interestingly, it is suggested that Marmoush would be a possible replacement for fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah, though they do not play in the same position.

Marmoush is capable of playing on either wing but is most comfortable as a central striker, which is where he has made 48 of his 54 appearances for Frankfurt so far.

Overall for his club he has scored 28 goals and laid on 13 assists, with his electric pace and finishing ability making him an attractive prospect for Liverpool.

Comparisons can be drawn to Diogo Jota, including in Marmoush’s work rate off the ball and tendency to drop deep to link play, but the Egypt international is considerably faster.

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) (Image: Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn / Alamy)

If there is deemed to be an “oversupply” in Arne Slot‘s squad, it could be that Marmoush is seen as a potential replacement for one of his No. 9s, rather than Salah.

Jota’s fitness and Darwin Nunez‘s consistency are ongoing concerns, though there is no indication that Slot would be willing to give up on either.

In a previous report via Sky Germany, it was claimed that Frankfurt would value Marmoush at between €50 million (£41.7m) and €60 million (£50m).

His contract runs until 2027 with no release clause, but it was reported that the player “dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.”

