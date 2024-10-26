Liverpool are claimed to be “really serious” about signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush, with “initial talks” held over a deal.

Marmoush has developed into one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe, having netted 17 goals and assisted six in 41 games in his first season at Frankfurt.

He has followed that up with an even better start to the current campaign, scoring 10 and assisting seven in just 11 outings so far.

That has attracted clubs from outside of the Bundesliga, with Sky Germany reporting that Liverpool are now “really serious” in their interest and have held “initial talks.”

Frankfurt value their striker at between €50 million (£41.7m) and €60 million (£50m), and though a January transfer is mooted it “seems unlikely.”

His club are eager to extend a contract that already runs to 2027, but Marmoush is described as “hesitant” about doing so.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between €50-60m for Omar Marmoush. Liverpool is indeed a serious option. The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the player's camp and LFC. SGE are aware of it. Marmoush dreams of a move to the Premier League.

Instead, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg adds on Twitter that the 25-year-old “dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.”

Plettenberg writes that “the interest is real” and Frankfurt are “aware of” contact between Liverpool and Marmoush’s representatives.

It would make sense that the Reds are pursuing a player of Marmoush’s profile, despite both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez impressing up front so far under Arne Slot.

The Egypt international is more of an all-round forward, capable of playing on either wing as well as his predominant role up front.

He is often seen dropping deep as part of a two-man attack for Frankfurt, with his pace and direct running power a frightening prospect for opposition defences.

“It’s not easy to just say, ‘We’ll defend him’. Should we double-team him? Also not so simple,” Holstein Kiel manager Marcel Rapp said last month.

“A good player always finds the spaces. It’s obviously difficult to keep a player like that in check.”

Marmoush went on to score two and assist the other two as Frankfurt beat Holstein Kiel 4-2, with the No. 7 netting at least once in all but one Bundesliga game so far this season.