Italian reports linking AC Milan to a move for Darwin Nunez have been dismissed, with Liverpool having received no contact from the Serie A side.

Nunez has played 23 times under Arne Slot – 13 as a starter – but continues to have his suitability questioned having, again, moved down the pecking order.

The Uruguayan has seen Luis Diaz set the standards in the No. 9 position of late and has recently welcomed Diogo Jota back to the fold after his spell out of the side.

Nunez has four goals and three assists so far this season and with Slot’s style not creating as many opportunities for him, frustration continues to simmer over what he offers.

Throughout December and now with the January transfer window open, Italian reports have linked AC Milan with a move for the striker – including a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

According to the Mail‘s Simon Jones, Liverpool have “heard nothing from the Italian giants” regarding the 25-year-old and it is “unlikely” they’d allow a move without a replacement.

Liverpool will be opportunistic in the window but that is unlikely to include offloading Nunez, who remains a valuable forward option despite his obvious struggles leading the line.

This stance could understandably change in the summer, but Slot has had to rely heavily on Nunez during Jota’s absence and as Federico Chiesa continues to build himself up to full match fitness.

Italian outlet AC Milan TMN had claimed the club had opened talks with Liverpool over a half-season loan with an obligation to buy in the summer for £37.4 million.

It would represent a significant depreciation on the £85 million deal the Reds agreed with Benfica in 2022, though a serious conversation on his future will be expected in the summer.

