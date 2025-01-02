Liverpool rejected an opening offer from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this month. But the Spanish side are now reportedly considering making a second bid for the right-back.

We did not have to wait long for the future of Liverpool’s vice-captain to be front and centre, with news of the club rejecting an offer from Real on New Year’s Eve.

Liverpool “immediately rebuffed” the approach, which Spanish outlet AS alleged was worth around €15 million (£12.45m), while the Times‘ Paul Joyce claimed it was closer to £20 million.

The latest on the situation from Joyce and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele is that Real are considering a “second approach” to sign Alexander-Arnold this month.

It is said that Real would be “prepared to pay around £20 million to sign Alexander-Arnold now rather than for free in the summer” as Carlo Ancelotti pushes for his signing, but Liverpool are very unlikely to waver.

With Arne Slot‘s side in a strong position in the Premier League and Champions League, that figure does not come close to the potential winnings Alexander-Arnold could help them acquire this season.

According to the The Economic Times, Man City earned £62.3 million from their Premier League triumph last season and thus the Reds are under no pressure to open dialogue with Real – even if they were to lose him for nothing in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold is now officially able to speak to the Spanish club, but Joyce adds that new contract talks “are also continuing” and Liverpool “have had no indication” he wants to leave.

Amid all of this, though, Real have already achieved one of their objectives – to unsettle the player, the club and the fans.

There is, understandably, a lot of heat on Alexander-Arnold and his decision as Real’s bid would not have come without encouragement from the right-back’s representatives.