Liverpool have confirmed a 21-man squad for their final game of the first stage of the Champions League, with NINE key players left out!

The Reds will face Dutch opposition to close out the league phase of the competition, knowing at least one point will confirm a first-place finish after eight matches.

PSV are almost certain to qualify for a play-off spot but are mathematically still in with a chance of qualifying for the top eight – though that would require a victory on Wednesday evening.

Arne Slot put his team through their paces one final time at the AXA on Tuesday afternoon, and there was a welcome surprise as Joe Gomez made his return after eight games out with a hamstring injury.

He does not travel, nor do nine other regular first-team members in a welcome decision from Slot to rotate his side.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz all remain on Merseyside.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are still sidelined and were also kept out of the 21-man squad who took their place on the plane bound for the Netherlands.

Slot will hold a press conference soon after his arrival (6.45pm GMT), it is then we can expect to hear more on his plans and any squad updates.

With first or second in the table guaranteed, rotation is now guaranteed as nine youngsters were selected for the squad and could be in line for a memorable Champions League evening.

Rio Ngumoha, who made his debut against Accrington Stanley, trained with the senior group on the eve of the match but is ineligible for the clash.

Liverpool’s travelling squad for PSV

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris, Mabaya

Midfielders: Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Morrison

Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Kone-Doherty