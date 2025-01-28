After a month out, Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool team training ahead of the Reds’ Champions League match against PSV.

After missing seven matches through injury, Gomez has returned to Liverpool training while Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota remain absent.

The defender’s last appearance came against West Ham on December 29, when he pulled his hamstring and was immediately replaced in a 5-0 win at the London Stadium.

His return comes at a good time for the Reds, with rotation possible against PSV and Plymouth on February 9.

While Gomez may not be fit enough to play in Wednesday’s Champions League match, his presence in the FA Cup would allow for Virgil van Dijk to be rested.

The League Cup semi-final could also be an opportunity to regain some match sharpness. However, with Liverpool 1-0 down from the first leg, Arne Slot will likely field a full-strength side.

As mentioned, Jota and Jones weren’t involved in training. The former is expected to be out for another week at the very least, with Slot saying on January 20: “Maybe Jota a bit earlier than Joe, and both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks, not in months.

“But I’ve said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one, or the one that can sometimes add a few days or not.

“But it is clear we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks but it is difficult to say exactly how long it is.

“But both of them are not going to be out for months, that’s for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned, of course.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Jones, Slot revealed on January 24, at that time, it was the Reds’ matches against PSV and Bournemouth that he expected Jones could miss.

Liverpool squad pictured in Tuesday’s training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris, Mabaya, Lucky, Nallo

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Pilling, Corness, Morrison

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty