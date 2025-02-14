Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s clash with Wolves after a second booking for fighting with Everton‘s Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Arne Slot planning a talk.

Jones confronted Doucoure at full-time in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw after the Everton midfielder attempted to incite the away fans by celebrating in front of them.

The 24-year-old was clearly affronted at his opponent’s actions and rightly stood up for those in the stands, at one point holding his own against three Everton players.

But with Michael Oliver well within his rights to dismiss both Jones and Doucoure, Liverpool now feel the effects with their No. 17 absent on Sunday.

Asked about the situation, Slot told reporters: “I like a lot that he stands up for the team and for the fans, but there are also other ways to do that.

“I will talk with him about that.

“It’s the same for me, I should have acted differently after the game as well.

“But it’s an emotional sport, sometimes individuals, out of emotion, make the wrong decision. That’s definitely what I did.”

Slot is expected to be in the dugout on Sunday as he awaits any charge following an FA investigation into his and assistant Sipke Hulshoff‘s own red cards.

And while Jones was likely to come into starting contention against Wolves had he been available, the head coach was relaxed regarding his availability.

“The good thing is that we play so many games. I think he got a second yellow didn’t he, if I’m correct? That’s only one game then,” he said.

“Next Wednesday there’s a game and then Sunday again there is a game.

“He comes back from an injury, so he missed already a few games; I was planning to start him against Plymouth, he wasn’t completely recovered yet.”

Clearly Jones’ dismissal will not affect his standing within the squad, with Slot impressed with his impact on the pitch in midweek.

“I liked him a lot when he came in [against Everton], very good half-hour, I think it was the best part of our game after we made the substitutions,” he continued.

“That was the only part of the game where I felt a bit of comfort, a bit of control.

“I didn’t think we controlled the game or whatever, but maybe the most we controlled the game [was then].

“We went 2-1 up and afterwards I felt we maybe could have defended that lead. We were good enough, we didn’t concede a lot afterwards anymore.

“I think before we scored the 2-1, before we made substitutions…phew, the game would have gone either way.”

Slot will also be without the injured Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) at the weekend, while Cody Gakpo (knock) has been revealed as a doubt.