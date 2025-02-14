Liverpool host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, with Arne Slot without at least three players and possibly another with Cody Gakpo a new injury doubt.

The Reds will look to put two frustrating results behind them when they face relegation candidates Wolves in a 2pm kickoff on Sunday.

Slot knows he will be without the suspended Curtis Jones, but despite his own dismissal in the aftermath of the Merseyside derby he is expected to be in the dugout pending an FA charge.

Liverpool are also missing the injured duo of Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) but could see Trent Alexander-Arnold start after his return in midweek.

The big news is that Gakpo could sit out the clash with Wolves having picked up a knock against Everton – being withdrawn on 69 minutes.

“Trent, of course, [is] able to play,” Slot said on Friday.

“It was the intention to play around half an hour [against Everton], I think he played somewhere around half an hour. So he will be training with us again.

“Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out. We were off yesterday, so I don’t know exactly the news.

“Cody is a bit of a doubt as well. Let’s wait how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury. He got a knock, so let’s see how he is today.”

If Gakpo does miss out as seemingly expected it could be an opportunity for either Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota to come into the side.

That would almost certainly see Luis Diaz shift out to the left, which could be a popular decision given the Colombian’s lack of tangible output as a No. 9.

Gakpo has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool’s top performers this season, more comfortable as a winger, with 16 goals and five assists in 36 appearances.

The Dutchman has featured in all but one game so far in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as starting every game in the Carabao Cup – the only two times he has been left out of the squad were in the FA Cup.