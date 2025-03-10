Liverpool’s new kit deal with adidas is reportedly worth more than £60 million per season to the Reds, so we took a look at how it compares to other Premier League clubs.

Liverpool’s new agreement with kit manufacturers adidas has finally been confirmed, with the partnership set to officially begin on August 1.

The deal has been reported to be worth over £60 million to Liverpool each season.

The current agreement with Nike sees the Reds earn £30m per season, but they also take royalties of 20 percent on all net sales of club merchandise, taking the figure to around £60m.

The Athletic reported that the new deal with adidas “represents a significant increase, although the incentivised nature of the arrangement means that the amount will be dependent on performance on the pitch and global sales.”

How does Liverpool’s new adidas kit deal compare to other Premier League clubs?

Liverpool are already among the Premier League‘s top earners from their kit deal, but this rise could see them move further up the list.

However, Man United‘s deal will still be worth more than Liverpool’s, as they earn about £90m per season from their deal with adidas.

The Red Devils agreed a new 10-year partnership in the summer of 2023 worth a minimum of £900m.

Meanwhile, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be earning a similar amount to Liverpool each year from their kit deals.

In 2019, Man City agreed to a partnership with Puma worth up to £65m per year, while in 2022, Arsenal signed a five-year extension with adidas worth a reported £300m (£60m per year).

Elsewhere, Chelsea are eight seasons into a 15-year deal with Nike worth £60m per season.

Tottenham are also part of a 15-year partnership with Nike, but that deal is reportedly worth significantly less at £30m per season.

Merseyside neighbours Everton reportedly earn more than £20m per year from their agreement with manufacturer Castore.

The La Liga giants

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid boast the most lucrative kit partnership in world football.

Los Blancos have been with adidas since 1998 and are now locked into a deal worth up to £130m per year when merchandise sales are factored in.

La Liga rivals Barcelona have also been with their kit provider, Nike, since 1998, and they signed another extension in 2024.

The new deal is reported to be worth more than £1.4 billion to Barcelona across 14 years, averaging out at more than £100m per season.

Those two are the only clubs in world football with bigger financially lucrative deals than Man United, PSG, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are believed to be next on the list of top earners.