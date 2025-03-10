Liverpool have confirmed their new multi-year kit deal with adidas, but as it stands, the Reds will still be wearing their Nike shirts in pre-season.

As part of their marketing, adidas admitted that this was ‘the worst kept secret in football’, but on Monday morning, the Reds finally confirmed they would be working with them in a “multi-year partnership.”

This comes after five years of Nike Liverpool kits, a period which will hopefully end on a high as the Reds aim for major silverware.

The new deal with adidas is reportedly worth more than £60 million per season, an increase on the current Nike deal.

Adidas is a brand many supporters associate with the club, as the Reds also partnered with them from 1985 to 1996 and 2006 to 2012.

Why Liverpool are DUE to wear Nike in pre-season

At the moment, there is planned to be an unusual arrangement in the changeover of kit manufacturers.

With Liverpool’s adidas partnership not officially beginning until August 1, Nike are currently set to remain the kit suppliers for the early part of Liverpool’s 2025 pre-season.

Liverpool and adidas, however, will no doubt be eager to ensure the new kits are launched sooner and therefore able to be worn in pre-season and for the announcements of new signings.

In theory, you would expect that the club will eventually negotiate an early exit with Nike in order to have the new kits on sale sooner and worn during pre-season friendlies and when announcing new signings, though this would come at an extra cost.

How much is Liverpool’s adidas kit deal worth?

Liverpool’s new deal with adidas is reported to be worth more than £60 million per season, a rise on what they were bringing in under the Nike agreement.

The Athletic reported: “Under the current terms with Nike, Liverpool receive a flat fee of £30million per season, plus royalties of 20 per cent on all net sales of club merchandise, which lifts the overall figure beyond £60m.

“Sources with knowledge of the Adidas deal, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicated it represents a significant increase, although the incentivised nature of the arrangement means that the amount will be dependent on performance on the pitch and global sales.”

The Times‘ Paul Joyce confirmed that the deal confirmed that the money received would be more than £60 million per season.