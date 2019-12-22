Liverpool emerged victorious in the Club World Cup final in Qatar, a win which provides the right to don a gold FIFA Champions Badge for a full year.





The emblem which is to be stitched onto the winning team’s jersey is a mark of success which can be worn until the end of the next edition of the tournament.

And after Roberto Firmino struck in extra-time over Flamengo to see Jordan Henderson fulfil his trophy-lifting shuffle for the third time this year, the Reds have now earned the right to proudly display their world-conquering badge.

However, Premier League regulations mean Liverpool will not be permitted to display the badge for matches in the topflight.

It means the Reds will only see their triumph in Qatar commemorated on their jerseys in the Champions League for the remainder of this season and the start of the next campaign.

“As per the usage guidelines, the winning team can wear the FIFA World Champions Badge from the day it becomes champions up to and including the final of the next edition of the tournament,” UEFA told the club.

“The badge may only be used on the current official [first] team playing shirts.

“That means that the FIFA World Champions Badge may not be used on previous [or] historical versions of the team shirts, training jerseys, tracksuits, training tops or any other products.”

Aside from the Premier Leauge and Champions League, Liverpool’s only other commitment in 2019/20 is in the FA Cup and should the Reds want to don the badge during the domestic competition then they will first have to submit a formal application.

World Champions ANNOUNCED pic.twitter.com/2SAU4vVQE7 — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 21, 2019

A similar tale unfolded when Manchester United were crowned Club World Cup winners in 2008, where they were granted permission to use the badge in the FA Cup.

Unless the Premier League have a change of heart, Liverpool will not follow in the footsteps of the likes of Real Madrid and Inter who displayed their badge across all competitions.

And the former was forced to relinquish their stranglehold on the title as their 1098 days with the gold badge was brought to an end after Liverpool’s win in Qatar.

A ceremony will be held to see Liverpool officially presented with the badge which was first introduced in 2007, where they can only successfully defend their title with another European Cup this season – and who is to bet against them?

The Reds arrived back at John Lennon Airport on Sunday afternoon, with captain Jordan Henderson leading the side off the plane with the Club World Cup trophy in his grasp.