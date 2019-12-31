Liverpool have reached the midway stage in the Premier League, and while the fixtures keep rolling in, we take a look at the key statistics so far.
The Reds’ 19th game of the league campaign came in their final outing of 2019 and the decade, resulting in a difficult 1-0 victory over Wolves.
It served as the perfect end to the year for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who head into 2020, and first up the visit of Sheffield United, with confidence at its highest.
But how have Liverpool performed so far in the league, beyond their 55 points and pole position?
Here, we dive into the statistics behind the Reds’ table-topping form.
Overall
Games Played: 19
Wins: 18
Draws: 1
Losses: 0
Points: 55
League Position: 1st
Goals Scored: 47
Goals Conceded: 14
Clean Sheets: 6
Home Record: 10W 0D 0L
Away Record: 8W 1D 0L
Players Used: 21
Oldest Player: James Milner (33)
Youngest Player: Curtis Jones (18)
Appearances
19
Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino
18
Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane
16
15
12
Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
11
10
9
8
7
5
1
Minutes Played
1,500 – 2,000
Virgil van Dijk (1,710)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (1,663)
Andy Robertson (1,637)
Roberto Firmino (1,540)
Sadio Mane (1,509)
Gini Wijnaldum (1,500)
1,000 – 1,499
Mohamed Salah (1,355)
Jordan Henderson (1,263)
Fabinho (1,006)
500 – 999
Alisson (925)
Adrian (783)
Dejan Lovren (670)
Joel Matip (630)
James Milner (573)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (511)
1 – 499
Joe Gomez (466)
Divock Origi (389)
Adam Lallana (281)
Naby Keita (197)
Xherdan Shaqiri (174)
Curtis Jones (14)
Goals
Sadio Mane – 10
Mohamed Salah – 9
Roberto Firmino – 6
Divock Origi – 3
Virgil van Dijk – 3
Own goals – 3
James Milner – 2
Gini Wijnaldum – 2
Xherdan Shaqiri – 1
Naby Keita – 1
Adam Lallana – 1
Joel Matip – 1
Fabinho – 1
Jordan Henderson – 1
Andy Robertson – 1
Assists
Sadio Mane – 8
Andy Robertson – 5
Mohamed Salah – 4
Roberto Firmino – 4
Divock Origi – 2
James Milner – 2
Jordan Henderson – 2
Naby Keita – 1
Adam Lallana – 1
Dejan Lovren – 1
Fabinho – 1
Other Stats (10+ Apps)
Passing Accuracy: Gini Wijnaldum (90.2%)
Passes per 90: Joe Gomez (85)
Key Passes per 90 Trent Alexander-Arnold (3.1)
Shots per 90: Mohamed Salah (4)
Dribbles per 90: Sadio Mane (1.8)
Tackles per 90: Fabinho (2.7)
Interceptions per 90: Joe Gomez (1.7)
Aerials Won per 90: Virgil van Dijk (5.1)
Fouls per 90: Sadio Mane (1.7)
Clearances per 90: Virgil van Dijk (4.9)
Most Sub Apps: Divock Origi (11)
Most Times Subbed: Roberto Firmino (11)
Yellow Cards: Fabinho (5)
Red Cards: Alisson (1)
* Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.