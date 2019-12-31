Liverpool have reached the midway stage in the Premier League, and while the fixtures keep rolling in, we take a look at the key statistics so far.





The Reds’ 19th game of the league campaign came in their final outing of 2019 and the decade, resulting in a difficult 1-0 victory over Wolves.

It served as the perfect end to the year for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who head into 2020, and first up the visit of Sheffield United, with confidence at its highest.

But how have Liverpool performed so far in the league, beyond their 55 points and pole position?

Here, we dive into the statistics behind the Reds’ table-topping form.

Overall

Games Played: 19

Wins: 18

Draws: 1

Losses: 0

Points: 55

League Position: 1st

Goals Scored: 47

Goals Conceded: 14

Clean Sheets: 6

Home Record: 10W 0D 0L

Away Record: 8W 1D 0L

Players Used: 21

Oldest Player: James Milner (33)

Youngest Player: Curtis Jones (18)

Appearances

19

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino

18

Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane

16

Mohamed Salah

15

James Milner, Divock Origi

12

Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

11

Alisson

10

Adrian, Joe Gomez

9

Adam Lallana

8

Dejan Lovren

7

Joel Matip

5

Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri

1

Curtis Jones

Minutes Played

1,500 – 2,000

Virgil van Dijk (1,710)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (1,663)

Andy Robertson (1,637)

Roberto Firmino (1,540)

Sadio Mane (1,509)

Gini Wijnaldum (1,500)

1,000 – 1,499

Mohamed Salah (1,355)

Jordan Henderson (1,263)

Fabinho (1,006)

500 – 999

Alisson (925)

Adrian (783)

Dejan Lovren (670)

Joel Matip (630)

James Milner (573)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (511)

1 – 499

Joe Gomez (466)

Divock Origi (389)

Adam Lallana (281)

Naby Keita (197)

Xherdan Shaqiri (174)

Curtis Jones (14)

Goals

Sadio Mane – 10

Mohamed Salah – 9

Roberto Firmino – 6

Divock Origi – 3

Virgil van Dijk – 3

Own goals – 3

James Milner – 2

Gini Wijnaldum – 2

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2

Xherdan Shaqiri – 1

Naby Keita – 1

Adam Lallana – 1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1

Joel Matip – 1

Fabinho – 1

Jordan Henderson – 1

Andy Robertson – 1

Assists

Sadio Mane – 8

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Andy Robertson – 5

Mohamed Salah – 4

Roberto Firmino – 4

Divock Origi – 2

James Milner – 2

Jordan Henderson – 2

Naby Keita – 1

Adam Lallana – 1

Dejan Lovren – 1

Fabinho – 1

Other Stats (10+ Apps)

Passing Accuracy: Gini Wijnaldum (90.2%)

Passes per 90: Joe Gomez (85)

Key Passes per 90 Trent Alexander-Arnold (3.1)

Shots per 90: Mohamed Salah (4)

Dribbles per 90: Sadio Mane (1.8)

Tackles per 90: Fabinho (2.7)

Interceptions per 90: Joe Gomez (1.7)

Aerials Won per 90: Virgil van Dijk (5.1)

Fouls per 90: Sadio Mane (1.7)

Clearances per 90: Virgil van Dijk (4.9)

Most Sub Apps: Divock Origi (11)

Most Times Subbed: Roberto Firmino (11)

Yellow Cards: Fabinho (5)

Red Cards: Alisson (1)

* Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.