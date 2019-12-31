Trent, Van Dijk & Mane outstanding in title tilt – Liverpool’s mid-season Premier League stats

31 December 2019

Liverpool have reached the midway stage in the Premier League, and while the fixtures keep rolling in, we take a look at the key statistics so far.


The Reds’ 19th game of the league campaign came in their final outing of 2019 and the decade, resulting in a difficult 1-0 victory over Wolves.

It served as the perfect end to the year for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who head into 2020, and first up the visit of Sheffield United, with confidence at its highest.

But how have Liverpool performed so far in the league, beyond their 55 points and pole position?

Here, we dive into the statistics behind the Reds’ table-topping form.

 

Overall

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates the winning second goal, an injury time penalty, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 19

Wins: 18

Draws: 1

Losses: 0

Points: 55

League Position: 1st

Goals Scored: 47

Goals Conceded: 14

Clean Sheets: 6

Home Record: 10W 0D 0L

Away Record: 8W 1D 0L

Players Used: 21

Oldest Player: James Milner (33)

Youngest Player: Curtis Jones (18)

 

Appearances

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

19

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino

18

Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane

16

Mohamed Salah

15

James Milner, Divock Origi

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

12

Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

11

Alisson

10

Adrian, Joe Gomez

9

Adam Lallana

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

8

Dejan Lovren

7

Joel Matip

5

Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri

1

Curtis Jones

 

Minutes Played

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal wth a header during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Van Dijk scored both goals as Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

1,500 – 2,000

Virgil van Dijk (1,710)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (1,663)

Andy Robertson (1,637)

Roberto Firmino (1,540)

Sadio Mane (1,509)

Gini Wijnaldum (1,500)

1,000 – 1,499

Mohamed Salah (1,355)

Jordan Henderson (1,263)

Fabinho (1,006)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2019: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 2-1 with a winning goal in injury time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

500 – 999

Alisson (925)

Adrian (783)

Dejan Lovren (670)

Joel Matip (630)

James Milner (573)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (511)

1 – 499

Joe Gomez (466)

Divock Origi (389)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 7, 2019: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Adam Lallana (281)

Naby Keita (197)

Xherdan Shaqiri (174)

Curtis Jones (14)

 

Goals

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane (R) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Mohamed Salah (L) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane – 10

Mohamed Salah – 9

Roberto Firmino – 6

Divock Origi – 3

Virgil van Dijk – 3

Own goals – 3

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's James Milner (C) scores the second goal, from a penalty kick, with team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum (L) and captain Jordan Henderson (R) during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

James Milner – 2

Gini Wijnaldum – 2

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2

Xherdan Shaqiri – 1

Naby Keita – 1

Adam Lallana – 1

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1

Joel Matip – 1

Fabinho – 1

Jordan Henderson – 1

Andy Robertson – 1

 

Assists

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 31, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates the first goal with team-mates captain Jordan Henderson, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' and Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane – 8

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Andy Robertson – 5

Mohamed Salah – 4

Roberto Firmino – 4

Divock Origi – 2

James Milner – 2

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson – 2

Naby Keita – 1

Adam Lallana – 1

Dejan Lovren – 1

Fabinho – 1

 

Other Stats (10+ Apps)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2019: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) and Georginio Wijnaldum after the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St. Mary's Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Passing Accuracy: Gini Wijnaldum (90.2%)

Passes per 90: Joe Gomez (85)

Key Passes per 90 Trent Alexander-Arnold (3.1)

Shots per 90: Mohamed Salah (4)

Dribbles per 90: Sadio Mane (1.8)

Tackles per 90: Fabinho (2.7)

Interceptions per 90: Joe Gomez (1.7)

Aerials Won per 90: Virgil van Dijk (5.1)

Fouls per 90: Sadio Mane (1.7)

Clearances per 90: Virgil van Dijk (4.9)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is substituted for Divock Origi during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Sub Apps: Divock Origi (11)

Most Times Subbed: Roberto Firmino (11)

Yellow Cards: Fabinho (5)

Red Cards: Alisson (1)

* Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.

