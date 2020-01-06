Liverpool drawn against Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool will play either Championship side Bristol City or League One side Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.





The Reds were drawn away to one of the two sides, who drew 1-1 in their FA Cup third round tie on Saturday. Their replay takes place on January 14.

The match will almost certainly take place on Sunday, 26th January, with Liverpool playing at Wolves on Thursday 23rd and away to West Ham on Wednesday 29th.

It will mean three games inside seven days for Jurgen Klopp‘s side and the boss will, therefore, name a heavily rotated side for the FA Cup fixture.

That should mean further opportunities for those who impressed against Everton, and previously against Arsenal and Aston Villa in the League Cup.

It could also see some of the currently injured first-team players involved as part of their return to fitness. Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri should all be back available by then.

The Reds last played against Bristol City back in 1994, when they caused a Cup upset by beating Graeme Souness’ side 1-0 in a third-round replay at Anfield.

The last and only time Shrewsbury were Liverpool’s opponents was two years later, in 1996 when the Reds recorded a comfortable 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory, with Robbie Fowler, Jason McAteer and Stan Collymore among the goals for Roy Evans’ side en-route to the final of the competition.

Liverpool have never progressed past the fourth round of the FA Cup under Klopp’s management so far, the Reds last won the FA Cup back in 2006 under Rafa Benitez.

Full Draw

FA Cup fourth round draw

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool