“This team is a monster!” – Liverpool fans react to record-breaking win at Spurs

11 January 2020

Liverpool secured another hard-fought victory on the road thanks to Roberto Firmino, and fans were left amazed at their record-breaking Reds.


Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
January 11, 2020

Goals: Firmino 37’

Jurgen Klopp’s side made the journey south to meet Tottenham at their new stadium for the first time, and they left with all three points.

The opening term saw Jose Mourinho’s side sit deep and park the bus, as expected, leaving the Reds to dominate possession and consistently look for the opener.

And while a number of clear cut chances came the way of the Reds, it was Roberto Firmino who found the breakthrough with a brilliant left-foot finish across the ‘keeper.

The second term was one which saw Spurs come to the fore as Liverpool conceded possession all too easily, but Klopp’s men held on to notch their 20th win of the season.

The result establishes a 16 point lead over second-placed Leicester and sees the Reds secure the record of the best-ever start to a season with 61 points from a possible 63.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

After a handful of missed chances, all those involved in Bobby’s opener were rightly lauded…

“Loool, just saw mane again, his celebration of mirroring bobby.
Fucking brilliant guy.
Pure love.”

indianscouser on the forums.

 

But there was slight panic stations at the end thanks to a narrow lead…

“Complacency crept in, typical of a Mourinho game. Bores you into mistakes.”

Libero on the forums.

 

In the end, however, there was plenty of praise handed out, with Gini and Mane, in particular, impressing…

Sadio is also the greatest player of all time.”

Alright Now on the forums.

 

And after making the best-ever start in a topflight campaign, there was no hiding away from how special this Liverpool team is…

