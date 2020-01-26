Liverpool head to Shrewsbury for their fourth round FA Cup tie this evening. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





The Reds continued their stunning Premier League campaign with yet another win on Thursday, with Liverpool emerging as 2-1 victors at Wolves.

It maintains Jurgen Klopp‘s side stranglehold atop of the table, but now focus swiftly shifts to the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury.

Liverpool secured their place in the fourth round with a memorable win over Everton thanks to a stunning Curtis Jones strike, while the League One side scored at the death in their third round replay against Bristol City.

The two sides have met only once in their combined history, in the same stage of the competition in 1996, and are currently separated by 59 places in the Football League pyramid.

A much-changed Liverpool lineup is set to take centre stage today as Klopp looks for fresh legs after three games in 12 days – but will his side secure a place in the fifth round for the first time in his tenure?

The match gets underway at 5pm (GMT)—or 12pm in New York, 9am in Los Angeles, 4am (Friday) in Sydney, 9pm in Dubai and 8pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Shrewsbury vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC One in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Shrewsbury vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC One in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Shrewsbury vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ FA Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

