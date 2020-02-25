Liverpool are set to replace the departing Richie Partridge with a current Man City physio, while one of Jurgen Klopp‘s long-term staff members will leave the club.

The Reds will undergo a shakeup of their staff over the coming months, with Partridge to leave his role as first-team physio to join the Qatar national team next month.

Head of medical services Andy Massey will also leave to take up a role with FIFA, with Arsenal‘s Gary O’Driscoll due to arrive as his direct replacement.

Now, according to Training Ground Guru, Liverpool have filled Partridge’s position, while one more will leave and another will join in the summer.

They reveal that Steve Lilley will join from City in March to link up with head physio Lee Nobes again, with Nobes having made the same switch in 2018.

Meanwhile, first-team physio Christopher Rohrbeck will leave at the end of the campaign after three years on Merseyside, having joined Klopp’s setup after a lengthy association at Mainz.

And QPR academy doctor Sean Carmody is also due to join the Reds on a one-year deal as part of his PhD with the University of Ghent in Belgium.

Liverpool have therefore replaced Massey and Partridge with O’Driscoll and Lilley, but they are yet to identify a candidate to take over from Rohrbeck.

There is plenty of time to do so, of course, with Rohrbeck not set to depart until June; the club could further explore contacts of their current backroom staff, as recent appointments have shown.

It appears Liverpool are undergoing after upheaval in their medical ranks, and further changes cannot be ruled out at this stage.