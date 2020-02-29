Mohamed Salah can eclipse Luis Suarez as Liverpool’s most-prolific overseas player of the Premier League era, and comes up against a familiar foe today in Watford.

Salah to Set Overseas Best?

Salah has now scored eight league goals against Watford in his five Liverpool appearances—more than he has scored against any other side.

He scored four against them in one memorable Anfield meeting two seasons ago—the only time a hat-trick has been scored in this fixture.

The Egyptian made his Reds debut here against Watford in August 2017 and only Ian Rush, with 10 goals in 11 games, has a better Liverpool record against today’s opponents.

Salah’s goal last Monday took him to 69 in the league for the Reds. Only Luis Suarez of all Liverpool’s overseas players has scored as many as Salah in the Premier League era.

He is also one goal short of becoming the first Liverpool player since Michael Owen in 2002/03 to score 20 goals for the Reds in three successive seasons in all competitions.

Sadio Mane needs three to achieve the feat.

Equalling a Club Record

If the league leaders win today they will equal the club record of 13 away league victories in a season, previously achieved on three occasions, the latest being last season.

Dominance

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won 10 and lost two of the 13 clashes with Watford, with one draw, while away they have won four with a draw and a single loss.

In those 13 meetings in the Premier League era, 45 goals have been scored, with the Reds netting 35 and Watford 10.

The two clubs have yet to produce a goalless draw in league meetings, with all 25 of those clashes coming in the top flight.

Liverpool have scored 27 goals in the last eight meetings home and away, conceding four in that time. Three of those goals came in one game on August 2017 (a 3-3 draw).

The Reds have kept 10 clean sheets in the last 13 meetings with the Hornets in league and cup.

A Remarkable Lead

Only two teams can mathematically catch Liverpool now, on this the final day of February: Man City and Leicester.

Only 42 teams in Premier League history have ever earned more points in a complete season than Liverpool’s current tally of 79.

No team in the consecutive campaigns of 1996/97, 1997/78 and 1998/99 accrued more than that total.

They have as many points currently as Man United mustered in their treble-winning season of 1998/99 (79) and as many wins as Arsenal achieved in their Invincibles season of 2003/04 (26).

Closing on Forest

Liverpool are undefeated in 44 league games, amassing 122 points in that run.

Only one team—Arsenal 49 (2003-04)—have ever gone on a longer run in the history of English football.

They have suffered defeat in four of their last 94 matches in the top flight.

Leap Year

This will be the eighth time Liverpool have played on February 29 down the years.

The last saw them draw 2-2 at Leeds in 2004. They have won three of the previous seven, but not since 1956.

Struggling Hornets

Watford have not won in the last five in the league (taking two points), having won the previous three in a row.

The Hornets have conceded nine goals in their last four league matches and in their last home game lost 3-2 to Everton having led 2-0 entering first-half stoppage time.

They have not scored a goal after the 42nd minute in any of the last five games since their last win—3-0 away at Bournemouth.

Watford have scored 13 home goals this season in the top flight—and have failed to hit the net in six of their 13 league outings at Vicarage Road.

They have dropped 17 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

This Season’s Scorers

Watford: Deeney 5, Pereyra 5, Deulofeu 4, Doucoure 4, Sarr 4, Gray 2, Chalobah 1, Cleverley 1, Dele-Bashiru 1, Hinds 1, Hughes 1, Janmaat 1, Masina 1, Penaranda 1, Welbeck 1

Liverpool: Salah 19, Mane 17, Firmino 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, own goals 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Wijnaldum 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1